Suspect in deadly shooting receives 15 year prison sentence

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – A judge has sentenced a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Lake Madison.

Joseph Schmitz was sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter.

In January, Schmitz pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of Corina Booth. But last week, he testified that he was so groggy from medications and a lack of sleep that he doesn’t remember entering that plea. However, the judge denied his request to take it back.

Sentencing was supposed to be at 9 a.m. on Friday but was delayed. KELOLAND’s Perry Groten reports authorities said that Schmitz was being difficult.

