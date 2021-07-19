Suspect in Brookings County abduction still at large, Sioux Falls Police release new information on case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls authorities have more information on an abduction that began in Brookings and ended in Sioux Falls early Sunday morning.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade, a man who is accused of kidnapping a 22-year-old woman.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s office, the victim was sitting in a vehicle at Oakwood State Park with two friends when a blue Jeep parked behind them. Andrade exited the Jeep and began swinging a machete at the vehicle before forcibly removing the woman. Andrade placed the woman into his car before fleeing the scene.

Police say Andrade and the victim knew each other.

At police briefing on Monday, Officer Sam Clemens said Sioux Falls police were notified that people involved in a kidnapping in Brookings County could be headed to Sioux Falls around 5:30 a.m.

An officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department spotted the Jeep within city limits around 7 a.m. near Highway 38 and La Mesa Drive. When the officer tried to pull over vehicle, it took off at a high rate of speed.

Clemens says that because of the severity of the crime and the potential threat of a weapon, the officer continued to pursue the vehicle through Sioux Falls. Police lost the suspect in the area of 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Another officer spotted the vehicle parked near 15th Street and Cloudas Avenue, without the driver. Officials say the victim, a 22-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, was found walking with another woman near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue. The second woman, a 29-year-old from Brookings, was also in the vehicle at the time of the kidnapping. She was interviewed and released by police. Charges against her are pending.

The 22-year-old woman was unharmed, police say.

Authorities are still looking for Andrade. If you have seen him or have any information, you are asked to contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.