SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second Texas man accused of stealing more than $32,000 from a South Dakota ATM plans to enter a guilty plea.

Kendrick Kennedy has signed court documents admitting to his role in the December 2021 crime. He’s one of four Texas men accused of stealing a pickup in Brookings and then crashing it into an ATM in Madison.

One suspect pleaded guilty earlier this month. The other cases are still making their way through federal court.