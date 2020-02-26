Suspect in a stolen truck case caught on camera could be responsible for several other thefts in the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say there’s a big break in a case involving a number of stolen vehicles, including one where KELOLAND News showed you surveillance video, where the suspect was caught on camera.

Police believe that suspect was 29-year-old Shawn Michael Long, a homeless man, who was arrested Tuesday.

Police believe he’s responsible for several other car thefts in the city.

When we showed you this surveillance video at the beginning of the month, we talked with the owner of the stolen truck.

He said he had gone inside the convenience store for only a minute to buy a soda. When he came outside, someone was stealing his truck.

“It’s so brazen, it’s in the middle of the day,” Shane Andressen said.

This video played a key role in that case, but so did a receipt, from the Taco Johns on East 10th street, that was left inside the stolen truck when it was recovered a few days later.

Police used surveillance pictures taken from that Taco Johns drive-thru and identified Shawn Long as the suspect.

They had been looking for him ever since.

Tuesday they got their break when a detective spotted Long walking near Elmwood Park .

“As the patrol officers went to stop him, he took off running, there was a foot pursuit that happened, eventually a detective was able to corner him in a backyard and there was a struggle and the other patrol officers got there and were able to get him into custody without any other incident,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police had issued three warrants for Long’s arrest in connection with the Kum & Go car theft, but others as well.

“The warrants were issued in February, but there were probably some in January that we believe he was responsible for as well; likely there’ll be more charges coming for him,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said. “Hopefully this will clear up a few stolen vehicles we know he’s going to be in jail so he’s not going to be stealing any vehicles anytime soon.”

Long faces several charges, including possessing stolen vehicles, grand theft, and resisting arrest.

KELOLAND News did some digging and court papers say police arrested Long on January 28 with a stolen pickup.

He got out of jail without having to pay bond and just days later this latest string of crimes began.

This time his bond is set at $5,000 cash only.