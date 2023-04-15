SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana and USF Campus Safety and Security offices were alerted Thursday morning of a home break-in at the corner of 31st and Duluth. The house is occupied by four female Augustana students. The male suspect was discovered in one of the bedrooms watching the female sleep, and upon discovery, fled. The students were unable to provide a description of the home intruder. Upon investigation, it was found that the suspect had cut the screen of a window to gain access to the home.

Also on Thursday, Augustana Campus Security officials were notified of a suspicious vehicle spotted at the intersection of 29th and Summit. When Augustana University security officers approached the vehicle, it quickly sped off. The vehicle, which was registered to a known sex offender, is a silver/grey Chevy Silverado with the license plate number of 61N849. No further reported sightings of the vehicle have occurred since Thursday.

On Friday, USF Campus Security and Safety officers were notified of a male suspect walking south on Prairie Avenue from the Jeske Fine Arts building. Upon first glance, the suspect appeared non-suspicious, until a female student informed campus security officials that the suspect potentially had a firearm. The suspect was described as a white male with a slight build, wearing a blue t-shirt, dark shorts and dark shoes. USF campus security and safety officers responded to the area and observed this suspect crossing 26th Street toward Augustana. Both the Sioux Falls Police Department and Augustana Security officers were notified. As of today, no arrests have been made and no new information has been received on the subject.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 39 and I don’t believe in coincidences,” USF Campus Security Director Kevin Gerbin said. “I feel in my gut that the instances are related.”

Both Augustana and USF Campus Security urge students and community members to stay alert of your surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

If you have any information regarding this ongoing case, please contact Augustana University Campus Security and Safety at (605) 274-0770, USF Campus Security and Safety at (605) 321-6400, or the Sioux Falls Police Department.