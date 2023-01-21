TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a manhunt for nearly nine months.

He’s been jailed in Iowa on $1 million bail while awaiting extradition to Tucson.

Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines. Tucson police say he briefly barricaded himself inside before he was taken into custody Friday.

He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Tucson shooting April 22 near the University of Arizona campus.

He’s accused of killing a 24-year-old man and seriously injuring another.