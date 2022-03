SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have arrested a suspect in an early morning armed robbery in Sioux Falls.

A customer called police about the robbery at the Freedom gas station in the 16-hundred block of South Minnesota Avenue just after 4 a.m.

The suspect was still inside the store when officers arrived and arrested him. Police are not saying what type of weapon was involved. No one was hurt.

We expect to learn more about the arrest during Monday morning’s briefing by police.