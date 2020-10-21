Suspect arrested in car burglary and shots fired in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – One man is in custody — accused of trying to break into a car and shooting at the vehicle’s owner.

It all started just before 5:30 this morning near Highway 115 and 272nd Street – northwest of Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says someone noticed a man breaking into a neighbor’s car.

“They alerted him that they saw him out there, then he turned and shot some rounds at that homeowner and then proceeded to the backyard of another home and confronted another homeowner there, so it was a burglary,” Lincoln County Sheriff, Steve Swenson said.

Law enforcement says the suspect then fired a gun at the owner of the vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect tried to run away — that’s when law enforcement set up a perimeter around nearby fields and homes.

“When the sun came up we requested a drone from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office, and then our emergency manager brought our drone out as well,” Sheriff Swenson said.

Authorities found the suspect barefoot in a slough in the middle of the field.

“After a short standoff he did cooperate and come out and we took him into custody without incident,” Sheriff Swenson said.

Authorities did do a medical check on him before he was arrested since he had been standing in the water barefoot.

Sheriff Swenson says this is another example of different departments coming together to help keep communities safe.

“I couldn’t be happier with taking this guy into custody because he’s definitely a dangerous person,” Sheriff Swenson said.

The sheriff’s office did not report any injuries.