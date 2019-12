WATERTOWN, SD (KELO) — Watertown authorities have arrested a suspect in a shots-fired call followed by a standoff early Sunday morning.

Police say Matthew Wolf fired two shots at his own vehicle and then went inside his apartment around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities evacuated the building while the SWAT team made contact with Wolf.

He was taken into custody without incident about 2-hours later.

Wolf is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.