Suspect arrested following multiple shootings on Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have released more information about a shooting KELOLAND News first told you about on Wednesday.

Police have arrested Warren Morris, 43, from Sioux Falls after he was released from the hospital on Thursday. Morris was arrested on multiple charges including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, committing a felony with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a former violent offender and possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday night, police were called to an apartment on East Ronning Drive, in the neighborhood near Washington High School.

Police say two men were doing cocaine and possibly marijuana when the suspect became paranoid and began firing a gun. One of the bullets hit a 27-year-old man in another room in the leg.

Police say Morris left the apartment and went to a trailer home near the east side Menards where he continued firing the gun. Several people were in the home, but no one was hurt.

Morris was taken to the hospital to be treated.