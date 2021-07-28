Suspect arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Turner County, officials say

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Turner County have arrested a person after a woman stated she was being held captive for several days and had escaped.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the Turner County Sheriff’s Office was called to a church in Marion where the woman said she was. The sheriff’s office says the woman stated she was punched and kicked several times over the last few weeks and was choked earlier in the day. The woman was able to give a description of the suspect’s car to deputies.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspect without incident. Authorities found contraband after searching the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, first degree kidnapping, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.