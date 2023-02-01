SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls murder trial has wrapped up and the jury acquitted the suspect of the most serious crimes.

On Tuesday, jurors found Ryan Aadland not guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The jury only convicted him of possessing a gun after being convicted of a violent crime.

He remains in the Minnehaha County Jail, waiting to be sentenced.

The case goes back to October 2020.

That’s when Sioux Falls police were called to a gas station at 57th and Marion for a report of a crash.

When they got there they discovered 36-year-old Clay Stubbs had been shot twice. Police say he met Aadland and Lowell Loberg for a drug deal.

Loberg has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to homicide as part of a plea deal. Loberg is scheduled to be sentenced next month.