Suspect accused of slashing 30 tires in Spearfish Police and City Hall parking lot

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man faces charges after allegedly slashing tires on a number of vehicles in the Spearfish Police Department and City Hall parking lot.

Just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Spearfish Emergency Communications Dispatch staff noticed a hissing sound coming from the north side of the police department. Cameras showed a man walking around vehicles in the parking lot. He then moved on to an adjacent parking lot and slashed the tires on City vehicles parked there before slashing tires on police patrol vehicles.

Officers chased the suspect from the City Hall area to the downtown area before catching up with him near Ace Hardware on Main Street.

Authorities say Nicholas A. Rios, 20, of Rapid City, still had a knife in his possession when they caught him.

“With these alleged actions, Rios impacted our fleet capabilities and potentially slowed our response to requests from community members while the damage to the equipment we respond in is being repaired. During the day following this incident, we had calls ranging from medical emergencies

to a domestic violence arrest. While law enforcement was the target of his alleged actions, in my view, he victimized the entire community,” Pat Rotert, Spearfish Public Safety director, said in a news release about the incident.

Repairs are already underway to the fleet. The department estimates the value of the tires alone to be approximately $7,500.

Rios is charged with seven counts of intentional damage to property, one count of concealed

weapon with intent to commit a felony, one count of intentional damage to property, five counts of obstruction of law enforcement and one count of underage consumption.