Suspect accused of shooting at police killed by officer; Second body found at scene

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple agencies responded to a shooting around five o’ clock on the 800 block of East Minnesota in Rapid City, SD on Sunday.

Rapid City Police Department Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick says upon arrival officers were shot at. He says the suspect was on second floor of an apartment building.

Officials say the officers entered the building and engaged with suspect who is now deceased. The officers then found a victim on the second floor. Life saving measures were attempted, but the victim is also deceased.

No officers were injured and no names have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you further information as we are updated.