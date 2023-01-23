SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a decade after a missing woman’s body was found in the Black Hills, court papers explain what prosecutors believe happened to Meshell Will.

The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about six months when she disappeared. She was last seen alive on August 24th, 2013. What happened to her has been a mystery, until now.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a court document filed this month, she was in a romantic relationship with Richard Schmitz and the day she disappeared, the couple checked into a motel in Keystone. Six days later, her body was found just north of town. It had been dumped off the side of Iron Mountain Road.

Schmitz was a person of interest in the case, but wasn’t arrested until 2021 – eight years after Will’s death.

He was initially charged with second degree murder. Now a grand jury has indicted him and new documents reveal the crime may have been the result of domestic abuse.

A document filed by prosecutors says Schmitz has admitted to being mentally abusive towards Will. It goes on to say he has a history of “extreme physical violence” and details incidents involving multiple women, including two who believe he tried to kill them.