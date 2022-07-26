SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About 50,000 human trafficking victims were detected and reported by 148 countries in 2018, according to the United Nations.



Today, 44-year-old Rebecca Cary is the founder of a Texas-based anti-human trafficking organization called Hands of Justice.

But back in her early 20s, she was being sold for sex in Indiana.

“I was sold in illegal casinos as well as hotels and he would often drop me off at Johns, John homes,” Hands of Justice founder Rebecca Cary said.

After three attempts, she got out of the traumatizing situation.

Back then, she didn’t realize she was a victim of human trafficking.

On Tuesday, Cary, other survivors, and experts in prosecution and law enforcement drew awareness to the problem at an event called Hidden in Plain Sight.

“This is a business. People make money off of human beings and the selling of human beings. If we as a community don’t come together, understand what this is, and say ‘no more’ we’re going to have a problem that we can’t control,” Call to Freedom executive director Becky Rasmussen said.

“South Dakota is just another place that we just want to get the word out saying, ‘This is real. This is happening everywhere. It’s hidden in plain sight and you can do something to change it,” Cary said.

Cary is using her voice to help make that change.

