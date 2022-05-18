SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week is all about thanking our local emergency medical services.

That’s especially true for Mike Broderick.

Five years ago today he suffered a cardiac arrest, but thanks to the quick action of first responders, he was able to survive.

“I was a fresh paramedic at that time, it was one of my first cardiac arrests. When we got there, we were the first ones there. so we shocked him twice, then we got pulses back, got him into an organized rhythm,” Josh DeVaney, Operations Supervisor Paramedic said.

“Getting together and being able to, to meet one of my EMT’s and the communication department leads and the folks who head up this great organization, it’s wonderful,” Broderick said.

Broderick also shared his story through a Ted X Sioux Falls Talk.