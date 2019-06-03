Surveyor: Odakota Mountain's elevation lower than thought

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A surveyor says South Dakota's second-highest peak is a little lower than advertised.



Surveyor Jerry Penry pegged Odakota Mountain's elevation at 7,197.7 feet above sea level. That's about 2 to 12 feet lower than previously published figures.



Penry is a 52-year-old professional surveyor from Lincoln, Nebraska. His new survey using modern equipment and GPS found the mountain in the Black Hills still high enough to rank No. 2 on the list of named South Dakota peaks.



The No. 1 spot belongs to Black Elk Peak, which Penry surveyed in 2016 and found to be 7,231 feet, rather than the widely published 7,242 feet.