Surveyor: Odakota Mountain's elevation lower than thought

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:17 PM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A surveyor says South Dakota's second-highest peak is a little lower than advertised.
    
Surveyor Jerry Penry pegged Odakota Mountain's elevation at 7,197.7 feet above sea level. That's about 2 to 12 feet lower than previously published figures.
    
Penry is a 52-year-old professional surveyor from Lincoln, Nebraska. His new survey using modern equipment and GPS found the mountain in the Black Hills still high enough to rank No. 2 on the list of named South Dakota peaks.
    
The No. 1 spot belongs to Black Elk Peak, which Penry surveyed in 2016 and found to be 7,231 feet, rather than the widely published 7,242 feet.

