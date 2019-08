SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During the early morning hours of Sunday, August 25, an unidentified individual caused extensive damage to the entry gate on the property of KELOLAND Media Group in downtown Sioux Falls.

Surveillance video from just before 1:30 a.m. shows the person entering and leaving the parking lot, pushing on the gate each time.

If you are this individual or know him, please contact KELOLAND with information at 605-336-1100.