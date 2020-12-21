SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Search for suspects in store robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for suspects who robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Police say officers have already identified a juvenile suspect, but they need help locating the others.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the Shop N Cart at N Minnesota Avenue and Brookings Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspects go behind the counter at the store. One person looks to be holding a hammer. In addition to grabbing money, it appears the suspects take items off the shelves as well.