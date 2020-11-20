Surveillance video part of investigation into shooting in southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are learning more about the shooting in the Walgreen’s parking lot near 57th Street and Cliff Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Sioux Falls police say the victim and a friend were meeting another man to buy marijuana. The suspect, who police say was the seller, got into the victim’s vehicle where there was a discussion.

Related Content Sioux Falls police investigating a shooting near 57th and Cliff

Police say the suspect then got out of the vehicle and started shooting.

The victim was hit once in the backside; at least one other round hit the Walgreen’s building. The suspect eventually got into his vehicle and both parties drove away.

Right now, police are still trying to identify the suspect. They are looking at surveillance video from the area as part of the investigation.