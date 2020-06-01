Surveillance video of business burglary during unrest in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Surveillance video of a business burglary along 41st Street Sunday evening shows suspects entering the store through a broken window.

Sioux Falls Police released the video of the crimes at Wireless World at the intersection of 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. In the clips, you can see several different groups of people go into the business to steal products.

Co-owner Vince Lubben told KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory Sunday evening the damage at the store made him sad for his hard-working employees who will have their lives impacted by what he calls “stupidness.”

If you recognize anyone in the video, police ask that you contact CrimeStoppers at 367-7007 with tips or use the P3 app to submit anonymous tips.