Surveillance video helps identify two suspects arrested for armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of using a stolen gun in two armed robberies last week.

Sioux Falls police 19-year-old Chris Roberts and 18-year-old Simeon Johnson were arrested over the weekend.

Police say early Friday morning the two men robbed two different people in different locations early Friday morning.

The victims provided a brief description of the suspect and surveillance video help identify them.

“The big key point was getting that surveillance video so that once they identified the suspects we had officers that were looking for them,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Both men face robbery and aggravated assault charges. Roberts faces additional drug and weapons charges.

Police found marijuana and a gun when he was arrested. Police also believe the gun used in the robberies had been stolen from Hartford in November.