SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an early morning crash that happened last week in western Sioux Falls where a driver slammed into the side of a building.

That building is the Banquet West along Marion Road and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Watch closely. It was shortly after 5:30 Tuesday morning when the driver of a Dodge pickup truck careens out of control and slammed into the Banquet.

“Thank God the building was empty because where this happened is right where our guests line up to eat, so had there been guests in the building it could have been quite different,” Tamera Jerke-Liesinger executive director said.

The inside surveillance video shows exactly what she’s talking about and how it could have been so much worse had it happened two hours later.

Here’s a closer look. See how when the truck crashes through the wall, pictures and chairs go flying.

“We called police right away and they came out and have looked at our surveillance and talked to a few people so hopefully we’ll get some things figured out,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Right now they’re not sure how much it’s going to cost to fix or when it’ll get done, they’re still waiting on a window which could take a few weeks.

So for now it’ll just remained boarded up as a reminder, the Banquet serves food to the needy, but they don’t have a drive thru.

The fire department and the construction company they did the necessary repairs and patching came out and said the building is structurally sound so we didn’t miss a beat kind of the Banquet way you know we just keep going,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The surveillance video has been turned over to police, but if you have any information or recognize the truck which will have some front end damage, you’re asked to call authorities.

WATCH the full surveillance video: