Surveillance cameras helping Sioux Falls police solve crimes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say surveillance video has become a huge asset in helping to solve crimes in the city. It’s now one of the first things investigators look for when trying to piece together witnesses and suspects

“We’re seeing more and more businesses, more and more houses that have them. And even if it’s not right in that immediate area, we’re able to kind of back track and expand out maybe a block or so, and find images,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Officer Clemens says even if the quality of the surveillance video isn’t the best, it can still help detectives in their investigation.