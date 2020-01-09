Surveillance cameras have been a ‘big factor’ for death investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Police say surveillance pictures played a big role in the Pasqalina Badi abduction case.

Police say surveillance cameras at both Hy-Vee and Walmart have been a big help in their investigation of Pasqalina Badi’s death.

“We’re not done yet, we don’t have any charges, we haven’t made any determination,” Sam Clemens the public information officer with Sioux Falls police said.

However, they say the surveillance images helped identify Amir Beaudion Junior, who police say is the main person of interest at this time.

“When that initial report at Hy-Vee came in, we were looking for him, we didn’t know who he was. Then after Sunday’s incident, when it was reported Monday, then finding those similarities and the description, actually the surveillance images matched,” Clemens said.

Surveillance cameras can be helpful for both police and the community. Gary Cone owns a convenience store on 18th and Cleveland and says he’s used his 16 surveillance cameras for the past 15 years.

“I think they’re very important to keep track of the neighborhood and the people that’s doing business with you. It’s for the safety of our employees, plus our customers. I think it’s very important to have surveillance cameras,” Cone said.

Cone says the two other businesses on that block also use surveillance cameras, which is helpful for police when they need multiple angles of the street or neighborhood.

“It’s very helpful for the police, we think it’s very good for the neighborhood to keep everybody safe. All kinds of crazy things happen in our society today and it’s just a good thing to have. I think people that don’t have them absolutely do need to get surveillance cameras,” Cone said.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page set up to support Pasqalina Badi’s family.