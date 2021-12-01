Surveillance cameras an ‘invaluable tool’ for investigating crimes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not guilty. That’s the plea from the Sioux Falls man accused of killing his infant son.

Dylan Castimore appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

He’s charged with 2nd degree murder and 1st degree manslaughter.

Court documents say he killed 8-week old Daxton Castimore on Saturday.



The little boy suffered a skull fracture, a lacerated liver, bruising, and broken ribs.



If convicted of either charge, Dylan Castimore could be sentenced to life in prison.

His bond is set at one million dollars cash.

Surveillance video played a big part in the investigation.

According to court documents, surveillance cameras on an apartment showed Castimore go inside with Daxton Saturday morning.

The affidavit says security video also picked up audio of a crying baby, slapping, and several thuds.

When officers are investigating crimes, a Sioux Falls Police Department official says they’re looking for cameras in neighborhoods or on nearby businesses all the time.

“Cameras are everywhere, that’s really what it comes down to,” Sioux Falls Police Department public information officer Sam Clemens said.

But that hasn’t always been the case.

Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens say years ago surveillance cameras were mostly found on businesses and they ran on VHS tapes.

Fast forward to today and digital systems are offering a better picture.

“They’re a lot cheaper and we’re starting to see them all over the place. Small businesses that may not have had them before have them now. There’s tons of different houses that have them,” Clemens said.

Jason Foss is the owner of Foss Security.

“Obviously, the quality, what you had ten years ago to today is completely different. Just like your old television used to be a tube TV and now all of a sudden everything’s 4K, so the same advancements in quality have come across in our technologies, security technologies, cameras” Foss Security owner Jason Foss said.

That technology is one tool for investigators trying to crack a case.

“We’ve had numerous cases over the years where we’ve been able to track suspects. Once we develop a suspect and kind of know maybe where they came from we’re able to go down to different businesses and basically track movements of a person,” Clemens said.

While Clemens says security cameras may not necessarily prevent crime…

“It’s an invaluable tool to use to solve crime,” Clemens said.

Foss says a lot of surveillance systems now have microphones built in.

Meanwhile, other cameras are able to detect gunshots or capture better pictures of license plates.

He says advancements are also being made in analytics, meaning a camera can decipher if it’s picking up on a person, a vehicle, or an object.