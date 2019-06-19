Surrogacy questions answered

Surrogacy can seem a little complicated, and no two cases are alike. However, there are a few things you should look into if you’re considering the process yourself. We share some details.

First, the biggest question most people have: how much does it cost? This can vary a lot.

Unless you know someone willing to carry a child for free, there will be costs to hire a surrogate. Those can range anywhere between $20,000 – $80,000 or more. This compensation is usually paid out monthly.

Even if you have someone offering to carry the baby for free, the intended parents will still need to pay medical bills and the legal fees.

That brings up the next point: how do you make sure everything is legal?

This is where you’ll want to talk to legal experts. There are lawyers who specialize in surrogacy, and if you’re working with an agency, they may have some local connections.

Be sure to tune into KELOLAND News at 10 Wednesday night to meet a mother and her surrogate as they go through this process in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Surrogate.com has a list of resources, you can find here.