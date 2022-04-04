BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The operating room in Brookings has become more advanced thanks to a new surgical robot.

The Brookings Health System has added the da Vinci Xi surgical system to their operating room, a machine that allows general surgeons and gynecologists to perform combined surgeries in certain situations.

Having robots in the operating room is not a new concept for these Brookings surgeons.

“We used to have the older version of the robot, which really didn’t have some of the features of the new version of the robot and really kind of limited what you could do with that technology,” said Dr. Sara Marroquin, General Surgeon at Avera Medical Group.

This new robot allows for the surgeons to perform certain combined surgeries, making the recovery time easier on the patients.

“One of the big benefits is that you only have anesthesia one time,” said Marroquin. “Then the other benefit is post-op you only have one healing time, a couple incisions and then each surgery has its own risks associated with it, so if you can do them all at once, just using a couple incisions, theoretically it should reduce those risks.”

“Recovery time was fairly quickly, within a few days I was feeling pretty good, up, moving around, back to work within a couple of weeks,” said Savannah Price, patient.

This new technology also has wristed motion.

“So for a lot of the surgeries that we do in gynecology, it gives us a lot more flexibility to be able to move the tissue around, be able to access things a little more effectively and be able to accomplish our procedures more easily,” said Dr. Larissa Bennis, Gynecologist at Avera Medical Group.

Bringing advanced equipment to a rural area.

“We can do the exact same surgeries you would be getting in a large city at home, so that’s a big benefit,” said Marroquin. “I’m allowed to be able to do more surgeries that I like to do because I’m not limited by some of the technologies that would limit me if I didn’t have this available.”

This robot has four arms, which allows the surgeons to have more control. They are also able to have complete control of the camera, without having to rely on another person to control that aspect of the surgery.