SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It took surgery to remove a bottle top caught in a macaque’s cheek, the Great Plains Zoo said on Monday.

The zoo said in a social media post that Kai, a Japanese macaque, had picked up a bottle top that had been tossed into the snow monkey exhibit. Kai tucked into his cheek pouch. The bottle cap eventually wore its way through Kai’s cheek.

A macaque is described as an old world monkey with a long face and cheek pouches for holding food.

“Despite the careful, meticulous work of our veterinary team, he will bear the scars of this experience,” the zoo said in a social media post.

  • Kai, the Japanese macaque, had surgery
    Kai, the Japanese macaque, had surgery | Courtesy Great Plains Zoo
  • Kai in surgery
    Kai in surgery | Great Plains Zoo
  • Bottle cap removed from animal at Great Plains Zoo
    Bottle cap removed from animal at Great Plains Zoo

The zoo stressed that if someone drops an item in an exhibit by mistake, they should immediately tell a zoo employee.

Objects placed in exhibits are chosen with species-specific requirments.

It’s never OK to throw objects into an exhibit, the zoo said.