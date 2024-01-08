PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court will take a look at conflicts of interest for state lawmakers during a hearing on Monday.

Governor Kristi Noem requested an advisory opinion from the court on the topic. Justices are scheduled to hear arguments in the case at 11 a.m. CT. KELOLAND News will livestream the hearing from Pierre.

Noem’s request for a Supreme Court opinion came as two legislative seats opened following resignations. District 35 will be missing one Senator and District 34 will be missing one Representative when session starts on Tuesday.

Noem has said she would like an opinion from the court regarding possible lawmaker conflicts of interest before appointing replacement lawmakers for District 34 and District 35.

KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau Chief Bob Mercer put together the following timeline for how we got here:

July 27 — The governor and the attorney general released letters regarding the inappropriate use of COVID funds by Republican Sen. Jessica Castleberry.

August 17 — The attorney general announced a settlement with Castleberry. She resigned from the Senate that day.

October 20 — The governor requested the advisory opinion from the South Dakota Supreme Court. House Speaker Hugh Bartels, Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck and state Attorney General Marty Jackley filed letters of support for her request.

October 31 — The Supreme Court ordered that the governor, the attorney general and the Legislature submit briefs no later than December 15 and that any other interested parties should submit briefs no later than November 30. The order, signed by Chief Justice Steven Jensen, also said that the court would decide after receiving the briefs upon the procedure for considering the matter and reaching a decision, including whether to set the matter for oral argument.

November 30 — No other interested party submitted a brief by the court’s deadline.

December 15 — The Legislature, governor and attorney general submitted briefs by the court’s deadline. The court also received a letter from Republican Representative Jon Hansen, signed by 16 other Republican lawmakers, disagreeing with the Legislature’s brief and asking that the court consider their perspective.

December 22 — The court announced the January 8 hearing date and designated 20 minutes apiece for attorneys representing the governor, the attorney general and the Legislature to present their arguments. The order didn’t mention the Hansen letter.

Review the documents filed in the case: