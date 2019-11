SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you start your Christmas shopping, the McCrossan Boys Ranch hopes you keep their kids in mind.

The organization will be setting up the “Tree of Hope” at SCHEELS in Sioux Falls and the Hy-Vee along Minnesota Avenue.

The Tree of Hope is a tradition for McCrossan to provide presents for the boys at the ranch. The trees have cards on them with each boys’ name and a few gift ideas.

The cards and gifts must be returned to the trees by December 24th.