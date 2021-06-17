Supporting community organizations on Founder’s Day of Caring 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group employees will help with a number of service projects in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

As part of our Founder’s Day of Caring efforts, we’re focused on supporting community organizations through time, donations and service.

At the KELOLAND studio in downtown Sioux Falls, volunteers will collect donations from viewers, which we’ll package into menstrual/hygiene and child trauma kits. Those will then be given to Children’s Inn, Women’s Day of Service and East River Legal Services to share with people as needed.

We’ll be out in front of the building at 501 S. Phillips Avenue from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items being collected for Menstrual/Hygiene and Child Trauma Kits

Other volunteer groups will help with projects at Lifescape, Meals on Wheels, Feeding South Dakota and the St. Francis House.

Look for updates on Founder’s Day in this story.