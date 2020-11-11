Supporting businesses by shopping local this holiday season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays are right around the corner and local businesses in Rapid City are gearing up for the season.

For Who’s Toy Shop in downtown Rapid City, the holidays are some of the busiest times of the year. But due to the pandemic, the owner says this year might be a little different.

“We have a hand sanitizing station when you come in. We also wear masks for your protection. We’re constantly wiping, we’re constantly cleaning,” Kingsbury said.

Somer Kingsbury says her customers are more essential than ever this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And it’s important too to make sure that these businesses are able to be here after the pandemic is over, this pandemic won’t last forever,” Kinsbury said.

Julie Jensen with Visit Rapid City says while some local businesses were able to remain open throughout the pandemic, some were not.

“We absolutely have always promoted shopping locally because we have so many wonderful retailers in Rapid City and they really do need our business.. But this year more than ever, my goodness they have suffered,” Jensen said.

The Alex Johnson Mercantile also made some changes to store hours and requires staff and customers to wear masks.

Owner, Jennifer Johnson, says she wants her customers to feel welcomed and safe during the holiday season.

“There’s been so much stress this year that we just hope that shopping can become that event again, where instead of perusing online, you actually get to go downtown, say hi to your neighbors and we’re here to do that for you. Good old fashioned Christmas in downtown Rapid City and the surrounding area would make us all really happy,” Johnson said.

If you’d like to check out some of the local businesses in Rapid City, we’ve included links to Visit Rapid City.

All to support your local businesses.