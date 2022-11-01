SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The St. Francis House provides transitional housing for residents in the Sioux Falls area. Part of that includes a warm meal each day. This month you are challenged to support the organization by helping fill the pantry with food.

Around 90 people make their way through the dining room each day for a meal at the St. Francis House.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And that adds up to a lot of food.

“90 people times three meals, times 365, it’s a pretty big number, and I remember in our old building, we were averaging about 86,000 meals a year so we are well over that,” executive director, Julie Becker said.

This month you can help in that effort by participating in the 30 Days of Giving Challenge.

Each day of the month is assigned to a different food item for you to collect.

“For example, today is a bag of sugar, later in the week it might be a cake mix or a can of chicken noodle soup,” Becker said.

Then at the beginning of December, you bring all those food items to the St. Francis House.

The items will be used to provide nutritious meals for the guests.

“This is a great way for youth groups and kids and parents to really do a fun challenge and help so many people by making sure they are fed well,” Becker said.

Now you can step up to the challenge and make an impact on a local organization.

“The ability for people to be able to give back is huge, it doesn’t always have to be money, but just giving back and helping the community, helping non-profits, that’s kind of the season we are entering in right now in November,” Becker said.

For a full list of the food the St. Francis House is requesting, click here.