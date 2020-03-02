Support for two Pennington County Sheriff’s Office employees following death of one-year-old son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is rallying around two employees after the sudden death of their one-year-old son. On Monday, coworkers and the community came together to support the Casey family.

Brett and Murphy Casey’s son Christopher was at home when something went terribly wrong with his heart. The one-year-old was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where on Tuesday, this smiling little boy passed away.

“It’s been hard on everybody but we can only imagine what they are going through and we’re here to support,” Deputy Aubrey Ballard said

The family is finding some comfort knowing that Christopher was able to donate five organs. There’s also been an outpouring of support.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the community have come together for the Casey family to host a fundraiser. On the menu is pizza and a variety of sweets.

“I’ve been in South Dakota now for 28 years and I am here because of this type of reaction that the public shows for people in need. This is very caring community and I like to be a part of it,” John Santana, community member, said.

Ballard works with Brett at the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. He says the Casey family is very grateful for everyone’s support and wants to share one important message.

“One of the things that Brett has been telling me is just hold your children a little closer at night, just one of those things that you never know,” Ballard said.

“The worst thing that can happen is to lose one of your children, especially at such a young age and my heart goes out to the family and if this helps them a little bit than I hope it makes their lives just a little bit better,” Santana said.

There’s a GoFundMe page for the Casey family.