Supply chain issues bring challenges to South Dakota businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses across the nation, including here in South Dakota, are having issues with the supply chain. It’s costing some businesses millions of dollars.

This is a busy time of the year for Strider Bikes, as people across the country are looking to buy bikes for the holidays.

“At Strider we move a lot of cargo on ocean freight, and we bring a lot of cargo to the United States and we ship containers to countries all around the world. And when cargo isn’t moving, it makes a big impact on our business,” Ryan McFarland, Founder of Strider Bikes, said.

Each container holds about 2,000 Strider Bikes. The company is still waiting on 60 of those containers before the holidays.

“We are pretty confident, half to two-thirds of those would make it but if that remaining third doesn’t make it, that’s millions of dollars in lost revenue for our company this year,” McFarland said.

Unfortunately, many other businesses here in South Dakota and in the U.S. are facing a similar issue.

“It has the potential to cost a lot of small and medium size businesses millions of dollars. And we have an economy that is growing. I think Americas economic future looks pretty good provided that we can stem the tide of inflation and provided that we can give these companies the flexibility they need to continue to grow,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Representative Dusty Johnson wants to fix that.

He says the Ocean Shipping Reform Act would create a level playing field with foreign ocean carriers and update rules of the road that have remained the same for more than 30 years.

“We feel very good about our prospects, this problem is too big to ignore,” Rep. Johnson said.

Businesses, including Strider Bikes, are hopeful it will improve the situation at U.S. ports.