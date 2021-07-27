Supervised Playground Program offered through Sioux Falls Parks & Rec

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is offering summer fun for kids through the Supervised Playground Program.

The program is free and designed for kids ages 7-to-12 years old. It’s described as low-tech, but high fun. The Supervised Playground Program is available at 12 locations and has been a part of Sioux Falls since 1944.

“We are always adapting to kids’ interests while still maintaining that tradition of stop by the park and we’ll have games like kickball, dodgeball, as well as bringing in new programs they can play such as Russian Dodgeball, so mixing the old with the new I think has contributed to its longevity,” Eric Saathoff, program coordinator said.

The Supervised Playground Program continues through August 6.