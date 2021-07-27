Supervised Playground Program keeping kids entertained

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With another school year on the horizon, families are enjoying some summer fun with the help of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation.

McKennan Park in Sioux Falls is one of 12 locations you’ll find the Supervised Playground Program. This low-tech, high-fun program has been entertaining kids since 1944.

“We are always adapting to kids’ interests while still maintaining that tradition of stop by the park and we’ll have games like kickball, dodgeball, as well as bringing in new programs they can play such as Russian dodgeball, so mixing the old with the new I think has contributed to its longevity,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

The program is free and designed for kids ages 7-12.

“Depending on the park, you might see up to 20 kids in that hour playing games all together,” Saathoff said.

Katie Zuraff and her four kids were in the right place at the right time today.

“We have had a few different times where we’ve gone to a park and been happily surprised that there’s an activity waiting for us. It’s very fun to be able to have some structured activity where I don’t have to provide all the entertainment,” Katie Zuraff said.

Organizers are working to keep kids entertained and safe as temperatures soar into the 90’s and beyond.

“They can sit down and play chess or checkers or we have different water-based games such as Drip, Drip, Drop which is like Duck, Duck, Goose only with water,” Saathoff said.

“Staying hydrated and staying entertained while being outside is a good way to avoid some of that additional screen time that we don’t always want to give in to as parents,” Zuraff said.

The Supervised Playground Program is doing its part to help parents like Zuraff.

“It’s been a good year, we’re building back up our numbers and we’re hoping to finish strong these last two weeks,” Saathoff said.

The Supervised Playground Program runs through August 6th. Click HERE for the complete schedule, including sites and times.