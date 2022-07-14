SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you looked into the night sky Wednesday night, you would have seen what is called a “supermoon.”

That is when the moon gets closer to Earth, making it appear brighter and larger than normal.

A viewer sent us these pictures of the supermoon in Chancellor. You can see the moon also has a bit of an orange tint to it. The moon will likely appear brighter and larger through Friday.

If you looked outside Thursday morning, you might have been able to catch it. It set a little after 6:30 a.m. CT.

And if you miss it, the next full moon will be here August 11, but it will be about 3,700 miles farther away.