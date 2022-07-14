SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you looked into the night sky Wednesday night, you would have seen what is called a “supermoon.”

That is when the moon gets closer to Earth, making it appear brighter and larger than normal.

A viewer sent us these pictures of the supermoon in Chancellor. You can see the moon also has a bit of an orange tint to it. The moon will likely appear brighter and larger through Friday.

  • Courtesy Micah Hewitt
If you looked outside Thursday morning, you might have been able to catch it. It set a little after 6:30 a.m. CT.

And if you miss it, the next full moon will be here August 11, but it will be about 3,700 miles farther away.