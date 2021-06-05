Superheroes and everyday heroes come together in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A group of heroes gathered at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance today to show kids what it means to have the heart of a hero.

Saturday the Sioux Falls Batman, a Captain America and other superheroes were showcasing what it means to be a hero, and they weren’t alone.

They had other heroes with them like soldiers, police officers and firefighters. Kids could take pictures with the heroes and then go inside for some fun activities and snacks. There is a charity dinner as well. The whole event was free thanks to sponsors, and free-will donations will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

“I reached out to Sioux Falls Batman and was like, ‘hey you’re a veteran, what can we do,’ Nicole Grandshaw, creator of the Hero Experience said. “He was like, let’s bring all the heroes together and have them arrive together and just show really what the heart of a hero really is. So our vision is that everyone has the same heart, they just get there in a different way.”

Saturday was also Sioux Falls Batman day in honor of the man behind the mask, Terry Mattke. He’s been the Sioux Falls Batman for four and a half years but today’s event was his last in Sioux Falls before moving to the east coast.