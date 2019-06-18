Superhero window washers at Iowa children's hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) -- Several window washing superheros put smiles on the faces of the kids at Blank Children's Hospital in central Iowa.
It's a favorite tradition of the Des Moines hospital, treating their littlest patients to a superhero show.
Window washers dressed as popular comic book heroes repelled down the hospital, washing windows and waving to children inside. While these heroes were not wiping out crime, they were wiping out grime, and putting smiles on many young faces in the process.
