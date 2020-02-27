Breaking News
Super Smash Brothers tournament Saturday at Icon Lounge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Competitive video game competitions, also known as ‘E-Sports’ are growing in KELOLAND.

Jonathan Bravo runs his own gaming live stream and his own E-Sports team in Sioux Falls.

This Saturday he’s hoping to connect gamers from around the state by hosting a Super Smash Brothers tournament.

“It’s a super fun game and it’s also a really cool community. A lot of the guys that pull up – a lot of the people that pull up, we’re friends, we talk outside of it, and it’s a really cool thing; We want to get more people involved,” Bravo said.

The tournament is this Saturday at Icon Lounge and starts at 1 p.m.

It’s free to the public and will feature the top ten competitive gamers in the state.

