DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy weekend for sports books during Super Bowl LVII.

Every seat in the Tin Lizzie sports book was filled during this year’s Super Bowl.

“A lot of people were very excited about the game. We far exceeded our expectations for in-house and I think it’s the same for Deadwood. There were a lot of people in the area and it was great to have a big event on Sunday in the middle of February,” Josh Thurmes, AGM of Tin Lizzie, said.

Deadwood Mountain Grand was also very happy with this year’s turnout for the big event.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our staff. A lot of people were working long 12, 13, 14 hour shifts on Mardi Gras, turning around and doing it all over again. And the numbers were just outstanding for us, we are excited,” Tyler Nold, Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Manager, said.

Not only was it a busy Sunday in Deadwood, but more than 50 million people across the country bet on this year’s Super Bowl racking up about 16 billion dollars. That’s more than twice as many as last year, according to the American Gaming Association.

“We can’t control the outcome of these games, we just hope that we get a lot of people in here who enjoy betting and hope that they have a lot of fun,” Nold said.

Now that the Super Bowl is over, casinos here in Deadwood say they are already looking forward to March Madness next month.

“Right after the Super Bowl we shift gears to college basketball so we are going to have conference tournaments, we have March Madness. Something exciting is always happening at Tin Lizzie so we are right on to the next thing,” Thurmes said.

This is the second year sports wagering was allowed in Deadwood for the Super Bowl game.