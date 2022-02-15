DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Deadwood was a popular place to be this past weekend. It was the first time Deadwood had legal sports wagering during the Super Bowl.

Deadwood Mountain Grand was a full house on Sunday evening.

“We had a lot of people on property. I came in at 11 a.m. thinking we were going to get busy around one or two and by noon we had every spot taken so pretty exciting stuff. Exciting for the town, exciting for Dale’s, it was fun,” Tyler Nold, Sportsbook Manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand, said.

That seemed to be the case for many casinos in town.

Mike Rodman with the Deadwood Gaming Association says six casinos were taking part in the Super Bowl sports wagering.

“From the folks I’ve been talking with, it was the biggest day for the number of wagers. I assume that we are going to see a great February because of the Super Bowl being in February and those sports wagering numbers for it,” Rodman said.

The American Gaming Association is expecting over 31 million people to bet $7.6 billion for this year’s Super Bowl.

Tin Lizzie General Manager, David Knight, says Sunday was one of the Sportsbook’s busiest days.

“We saw about 50 percent of our entire handle within the few hours from opening to the start of the game. There was an amazing interest in our sports betting community and our sports staff just liked the opportunity to talk sports and take wagers all day long,” Knight said.

Now, Tin Lizzie and Deadwood Mountain Grand are both getting ready for the next big event… March Madness.

While it is too early to have official numbers of sports bets for the Super Bowl, the Deadwood Gaming Association should have totals next month.