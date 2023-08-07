SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sunshine was a welcome sight at the Sioux Empire Fair Monday, after a round of wet, gloomy weather.

People were enjoying carnival rides, food, and games under a blue sky at the Sioux Empire Fair Monday.

It was an ideal day for the Besaw brothers to have some fun.

“It’s nice. It’s nice weather,” Fair visitor Remi Besaw said.

“A lot better than the last two days,” Fair visitor Kash Besaw said.

On Saturday, the concert was cancelled and the fair was shut down in the late afternoon because of stormy weather.

“It’s risky business in South Dakota. We’re nine and a half days outside, so we have to prepare for everything,” Sioux Empire Fair president & CEO Scott Wick said.

Despite the gloomy weekend, the fair president has a bright outlook on the remainder of the event.

“We’re just hopeful that people take advantage of coming out. I would anticipate we’ll probably be busier this afternoon, this evening more so than we would on a normal Monday and possibly Tuesday because the amount of people that usually come out on a weekend,” Wick said.

“It was actually really bad, raining during the weekend, so we decided today was just the perfect day, nice and sunny,” Fair visitor Kajsa Nance said.

With a forecast like that, the Besaw twins are sure to have a good time.

“There’s rides where they spin around and people scream, but some people don’t scream. It’s funny when they do that,” Remi Besaw said.

The Sioux Empire Fair ends Saturday.

For a look at the rest of the entertainment lineup and other attractions, click here.