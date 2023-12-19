PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — A walk up to the Turner County Courthouse on Tuesday doesn’t reveal anything out of sorts, but yellow tape stretching inside from one side of a hallway to the other says otherwise.

Turner County auditor Misty Dahl tells KELOLAND News an engineering company had reviewed the building and found that second-floor trusses on its east side had sunk 19 inches. With that, the recommendation was to evacuate that side of the building. Workers today were bolstering the trusses.

Turner County emergency manager Brad Georgeson said Tuesday afternoon that several offices had closed: the register of deeds, clerk of courts, veterans services, social services, Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership and emergency management.

“It was talked about at the commissioners’ meeting this morning and decided due to the fact of a structural issue, which is a temporary issue at this time, that they would close those offices that are affected,” Georgeson said.

There is a commission meeting Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 at the courthouse to take a look at the next steps. Georgeson says updates on when offices will open will be posted to his office’s Facebook page.

“I believe at this time there’s probably nothing to worry about with what we have currently at hand,” Georgeson said. “If you do need to visit any of those offices, please do call ahead to find out if they’re open or if they have a temporary location that you may visit.”