SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a little beauty in the sky when the actual temperatures outside fall below zero and wind chill temperatures reach minus 40 degrees.

Sun dogs can be seen at other times of the year but they are most vivid in frigid, cold air. You can see some photos of sun dogs sent to KELOLAND News in the slideshow below.







Photo from Greg Van Zee.

Photo from Hannah Olsen-Foster.

KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said much like how rainbows form, as the sun’s rays travel through the ice crystals, they get bent or refracted. This causes a spectrum of visible colors.

As that light disperses, bright spots appear on either side of the sun. Depending on how many ice crystals there are, a full halo around the sun can also be seen.

