Sunday is final day for Keep KELOLAND Warm donations at Lewis Drug

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You now have just three more days to drop off your donations of new, or slightly used, winter wear at most Lewis Drug stores in Sioux Falls, as part of Keep KELOLAND Warm. Generosity within the community has been strong since day-one of the clothing drive.

Hauling bags full of donated coats, hats and gloves has been part of the daily routine for Lewis employee Cindy Gerleman.

“It’s unbelievable, because we are emptying that bin about anywhere from five to nine times a day and they’re stockpiling them in the back for everyone,” Gerleman said.

Gerleman made a donation of her own on the first day of Keep KELOLAND Warm at the beginning of the month.

“I had coats from both my mom and myself and a whole closet full of coats, so I brought in two big

bags,” Gerleman said.

Some of the donated items from the community include custom-made clothes.

“I had a gal that dropped off a bunch of crocheted hats, that were made for the event. It would be great to see even more hats and gloves, but I thought that was really something special,” Lewis Southgate Assistant Manager Tyler Smith said.

Organizers say the arrival of cooler weather will put more people in the mindset of giving and helping others stay warm this winter.

“Everybody in Sioux Falls, I think, we’ve already been a very giving community for many years and the holidays come around you see more and more of it and I think that cold weather will kind of spur some of that, as well,” Smith said.

Gerleman is planning on checking her home for gloves to bring in with three days left to donate.

“And I know it’s going to people who really need it, so I really enjoy giving to them,” Gerleman said.

If you can’t make it to a Lewis store by Sunday, you can still drop off winter clothes at the St. Francis House throughout the winter. You can also make cash donations.