This Sunday is declared Ed Washington Day by the Mayor of Sioux Falls. Washington was the city’s first African American firefighter.

“Whearas today we celebrate Ed for his passion, community service, and deserving recognition for breaking down barriers to brecom Sioux Falls Fire Rescue’s first African American firefighter,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Washington died last month from cancer. TenHaken said he left a legacy of faith, family, and endurance.